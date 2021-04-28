Alberto Del Rio vs. Andrade At Upcoming Indy Wrestling Show

Former WWE Superstar Andrade is scheduled to face former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio at a 7/31 indy wrestling event in McAllen, Texas.

Alberto recently spoke with Super Luchas and commented on the match:

“For the first time they are going to see what people on the Internet have been asking for, for a long time – Andrade against Alberto del Rio. I don’t think we have ever seen a poster of such magnitude featuring two Mexican stars in Texas.”

Alberto also said the Nación Lucha Libre wrestling promotion he co-founded with Chavo Guerrero is scheduled to re-launch this summer after shutting down last January. Former WWE Superstars Kalisto, Primo and Epico will also be featured at the show with Andrade vs. Alberto.