Alberto El Patron Receives 180-Day Suspension After Incident With Fan At AAA Event

Alberto El Patron, formerly known as Alberto Del Rio, has been handed a 180-day suspension in Tijuana following a controversial incident at a recent AAA event.

On March 14th, Patron faced El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. in a match in Tijuana. During the event, fans reportedly threw coins at him, prompting Patron to enter the crowd and throw a chair in response. This led to another chair being thrown, which resulted in an elderly woman sustaining injuries and being hospitalized.

The Tijuana Wrestling Commission issued an official statement regarding the suspension:

“In the city of Tijuana, Baja California, on the 17th day of March 2025, in the facilities of the honorable wrestling commission, located at 12421 Diaz Ordaz Boulevard, estate El Paraiso, zip code 22440, in an extraordinary meeting and with the presence of a legal quorum, it was determined that in accordance with the wrestling regulations for the city of Tijuana, Baja California, the professional wrestler Alberto Del Rio is suspended for 180 days in the city of Tijuana.”

With this ruling, Patron will be unable to compete in Tijuana for the next six months, marking another controversy in his turbulent career.

