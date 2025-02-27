Alec Price Reflects On AEW Experience, Talks Respect For WWE, AEW, And TNA

Top Indie star Alec Price spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert and Stephen Jensen on The Spotlight on various topics, including his appearances on last year’s AEW Rampage.

Price said, “It was great. Everyone was really nice to me. You have a lot of vets and coaches, and everyone is super welcoming and not assholes. Private Party, Brian Cage, LFI were all pros. They all took care of us. They gave us trust that we weren’t going to beat them up. We were there to make sure they look great and it was a great opportunity to get to wrestle on AEW. It’s one of the two biggest promotions in the world. They are on live TV every week and it’s a great spot. I love WWE, AEW, TNA. I’ve always been a TNA fan. AEW is awesome and the product they produce, they have some of the best wrestlers in the world there.”

You can check out Price’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)