Aleister Black Comments On How WWE Has Booked Him So Far

Aleister Black recently did an interview with NYPost.com and here is an excerpt:

Q: It feels like fewer and fewer wrestlers get a slow, kind of deliberate build and it feels like your character has gotten that on the main roster. Have you liked that you haven’t been rushed?

A: Yeah, I do. It sometimes goes hand in hand with a little bit of frustration because sometimes you want to go faster than what they’re allowing you to. But it has made sure that the audience has got really familiar with Aleister Black.

Q: With that, it feels like your finisher, Black Mass, is pretty well protected. Is that important to the character for you that it’s kind of a once-I-hit-this-it’s-over feel?

A: For me it was important that with the character that I portray that I was effective, efficient because if I said all these things and every single time I’d have a match and all my offense would be countered or ducked or people would kick out of my moves left and right, then the character in contrast to my offense wouldn’t make sense.

That’s why I wanted the Black Mass spinning heal kick to be, if I hit that in most given circumstances, like 95 percent of the time, that’s it, end of story. That’s how I wanted the audience to be conditioned as well.