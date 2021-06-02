Aleister Black Comments On WWE Release

Aleister Black took to Twitter this afternoon and said his WWE release came as a complete surprise. He wrote the following-

“Im gathering my thoughts as this was a complete left field for me as obviously we just started the dark father character but this was it, thank you so much WWE universe for allowing me to create and give you small bits of myself.”

Black signed with WWE in 2016. He was away from the storylines for 6 months but just returned in April with new vignettes after being re-packaged on SmackDown. His big TV return came on the May 21 SmackDown and it looked like he was about to feud with Big E. They were held off last week’s SmackDown but it was reported that this was a creative decision to allow for some time before they did the follow-up. Black leaves a one-time WWE NXT Champion, and the 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winner with Ricochet. His wife Zelina Vega was released in late 2020 but was reportedly recently re-hired. There is no word yet on if WWE still plans to bring her back.

As reported before, WWE also released Lana, Braun Strowman, Ruby Riott, Murphy and Santana Garrett today. Stay tuned to PWMania for the latest.