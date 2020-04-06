Aleister Black Issues Statement Regarding WWE WrestleMania 36

Aleister Black issued the following statement on Twitter regarding WWE Wrestlemania 36:

“As the human race we are in a very strange time. Maybe the most unique time that some of us will go through in our lifetime. I can honestly say that this difficult, for all of us. There is no sound, we don’t have you to feed off from: you feel compromised. Everything hurts more, you blow up so much quicker. But all of us said ‘it’s Wrestlemania.’ So we aren’t pulling back.

I hope you are cheering, booing, feel excited and happy. But mostly I hope that you forget, forget about the dread of the last couple of weeks.

Hate what we did, love what we did, but we did it ultimately with you, the fans, in mind.”