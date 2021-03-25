Aleister Black Reportedly At The WWE Performance Center

Aleister Black may be training for his WWE ring return. PWMania reported earlier this week that Black has been away from WWE action as he’s dealing with minor injuries. No other details were provided.

In an update, Black has been seen at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando over the last several weeks. It appears Black may be working towards his return, but a timeframe has not been confirmed.

Black has not wrestled since losing a No DQ match to Kevin Owens on the 10/12 RAW. He was drafted to SmackDown but has not appeared on the show.

Source: PWInsider