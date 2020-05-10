Aleister Black Reveals Advice Triple H Gave Him, Speaks Out On Paul Heyman

WWE Superstar Aleister Black was interviewed by Sports Illustrated, where he talked about Triple H’s advice given to him, along with his thoughts on Paul Heyman.

Triple H’s confidence in him as a WWE Superstar: “The good thing about what Hunter did, or as I call him, ‘Boss,’ he believed in me and he never tried to change me. He told me, ‘I signed you for you. Don’t be something you’re not. Never forget that.”

His thoughts on Paul Heyman, portraying himself as an outcast: “I’ve always been a little bit of an outcast myself, and I don’t say that to be edgy. It’s the way I lived my life. Paul Heyman knows what it’s like to be different. Paul was once different, Paul was once the outcast. We don’t have the conformity bone, not that there’s anything wrong with it. It just wasn’t for us. Paul saw that in me. Paul Heyman is known for his eccentric approach and his aggressive approach to this business. He’s revolutionized professional wrestling. Whether people want to admit that or not, Paul Heyman is a crucial and vital part of how professional wrestling and independent professional wrestling is shaped. He makes you think, he makes you advance, and he makes you a better version with what you already have.”