Aleister Black Shares Vince McMahon Story and Reveals Who He Wants To Wrestle

Aleister Black, now known as Malakai Black, appeared on the Drinks With Johnny podcast. Black told a story about Vince McMahon and a new entrance theme song that was being worked on prior to his WWE departure:

“So, we record the song. I remember sitting with Vince [McMahon] in the office and I said, ‘Look, I’ve got this new song. It’s heavy as sh*t.’ He’s like, ‘Oh! Let me hear it.’ So I play the song for him and he’s like, ‘Does the volume change? Does the speed [change]?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, yeah, it’s coming. It’s going faster.’ So he listens to it and he’s like, ‘Wow.’ He’s like, ‘I mean, I don’t know what the f*ck that was. I don’t think that’s music but hey, I’m 76-years-old, what the f*ck do I know, right?’ So he basically gave me the OK but for some reason, we couldn’t mesh it out with — we have all the rights to the song but, I think that WWE’s worries are and I understand this part because it has happened in the past where they’ve used outside sources and then all of a sudden, even when everything contractual [is] done, someone goes, ‘Yeah, but I want royalties’ or, ‘I want this’ or, ‘I wanna have credit’ and then, it causes lawsuits, it causes issues so WWE does everything in-house which I understand. That’s no biggie, it was just a bummer and then they hired the front man for Brutality Will Prevail to write their version of No Man’s Land and the idea was that after like three to six months, the guys would be paid for studio time again and cover the WWE version of that song in their own way so that we still had Brutality Will Prevail singing No Man’s Land, just in a slightly different way but completely their way of doing it so, and obviously we never got to that part which is a shame because even the character didn’t make it longer than four weeks before, you know, actually two weeks and then they started changing the direction up completely, and we never got to see any of that to fruition but this is the song that I’m definitely going to use out there [on the independents].”

Black also talked about wanting to have a match against Chris Jericho:

“So, I’ve met Chris [Jericho] very briefly when he was about to exit WWE and like, I think we had one or two brief conversations. I’ve always liked Chris. Chris is definitely one of the guys that I look up to in wrestling. I think for a guy his age to be able to reinvent himself as much as he has done and the amount of talent that Chris possesses from his time in Japan to WCW and his WWE career, I think Chris is one of the all-time greats. He is one of the people that I really hope that before he decides to like, you know, hang up his boots, I hope I get to work him because I think his mind in wrestling is such a valuable treasure and to be able to pick his brain and learn from him and competing against him, it’s one of the things that’s on my bucket list. Like high on my bucket list to have that match.”

