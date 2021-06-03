Aleister Black Thanks Paul Heyman For Support

Aleister Black took to Twitter on Wednesday night and gave thanks to Paul Heyman following Black’s release from WWE. He wrote-

“Before I forget, a special mention goes to @HeymanHustle for always having my back, and to this day acts like a mentor to me. Since day one Paul was in my corner.”

Heyman was said to be a big supporter of Black’s while working as the RAW Executive Director. Black’s push struggled after Heyman lost that job.