Aleister Black WWE Departure Updates: What He Was Told, Big E Feud, & More

As reported earlier, WWE announced today that 6 Superstars have been released – Aleister Black, Braun Strowman, Lana, Ruby Riott, Murphy, and Santana Garrett.

Black had just returned to WWE TV in late April with vignettes for a re-package, after being away for 6 months. He then made his SmackDown arrival in late May, and attacked Big E to begin a new feud between the two. There was no follow-up on last Friday’s SmackDown, but we noted before that a creative decision had been made to keep Black and Big E off TV for a week, to allow time for the storyline to breathe.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that many people behind-the-scenes in WWE that were associated with putting the storyline together did not know Black was being cut. Furthermore, WWE creative writers were recently told to stop making pitches for Black, but were not told why. It was also noted that the Black vs. Big E feud had no long-term endgame.

Black went live on wife Thea Trinidad’s Twitch gaming account this afternoon and said he was told that budget cuts are the reason for his departure.