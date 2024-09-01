Alex Gracia Announced For Reality Of Wrestling’s Gold Rush Event

Reality Of Wrestling (ROW) recently announced that Alex Gracia will make her return to the promotion for the first time in almost 4 years at their Gold Rush event on Saturday, September 14th.
The event will take place at the Walker Texas Lawyer Arena in Texas City, Texas.
