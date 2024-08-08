Alex Kane On If He Has Plans Working For Promotions Aside From MLW

MLW star Alex Kane spoke with Andrew Thompson on a number of topics related to pro wrestling, which includes if he has any plans working for other wrestling promotions aside from MLW.

Kane said, “Alex Kane is trying to get to the money. Wherever the money is. Whether it’s WWE, AEW, Japan, TNA, it don’t matter, or MLW. Wherever the money is, Alex Kane’s trying to go. But also to where I can make an impact, no pun intended, just not be a guy on the shelf. I have a lot to offer all of the wrestling organizations in the world, and I would like to capitalize on that as.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)