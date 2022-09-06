Alex Reynolds Injured at AEW All Out

It was reported that Alex Reynolds of The Dark Order, got hurt while competing at AEW All Out on Sunday.

During All Out, Reynolds, John Silver, and “Hangman” Adam Page teamed to compete against The Elite in the tournament finals to determine who would be the first-ever AEW World Trios Champion. Although The Elite were ultimately victorious, Page and The Dark Order received a lot of praise on social media for their outstanding performances in the match.

A new report from PWInsider notes that Reynolds is currently using crutches, but the specific nature of the injury that has forced him to use them has not been confirmed. Reynolds was seen on crutches leaving the AEW hotel in Chicago today.

After the performance of All Out, Ryan Reynolds thanked the fans on Twitter.

“Thank you so much for tonight Chicago. We didn’t reach our destination, but our journey isn’t over. #AEWAllOut,” he wrote.