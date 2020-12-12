Alex Reynolds Sets Record Straight About Recent Incident

Alex Reynolds of the Dark Order appeared on the AEW Unrestricted podcast and discussed the incident where he appears to be knocked out during an episode of AEW Dynamite:

“I was lying in the middle of the ring waiting for Private Party to hit the combination splash/leg drop off the top rope, and I got kinda rocked. It is what it is, but what many people online don’t know — obviously, because they weren’t in the situation — I wasn’t knocked out. I was awake the whole time and remember everything. I knew where I was, knew what was going on in the match. I literally did a self-check with myself. The big thing everyone was complaining about was Blade dragging me to the corner. That was all planned. What people aren’t understanding is that I just took a double team move off the top rope. In order to win the match, you have to be legal. So, Blade just drags me to the corner so he could become legal and try to win the match.

“People were upset, but I was just laying there and selling this move, but I was also rocked and just making sure I was OK. I’ve been wrestling long enough to know I’m pretty sure I could continue. John looked at me like, ‘Are you okay?’ And I was like ‘Yeah, I think I’m OK.’ While I was on the ground, I was like, ‘OK, I can do this.’ And then once I stood up, I was like, ‘Oh no.’ That’s the thing – that’s when everybody realized I was hurt. It’s chaotic. I’ll be honest, the worst part of it was the feedback I was getting on social media. That was the hardest thing. The doctors and everybody – once they knew I was hurt and once I knew I was hurt, it was like, ‘Hey, I’m done. Get me out of here.’ People sit back and watch it with the knowledge that I was already hurt. So they’re like, ‘They handled it wrong.’ And I’m like ‘No, they handled it perfectly.’ Thankfully, I’m OK, cleared, and ready to go.’ It was a little scary, and my wife was a little traumatized by it.”

