Alex Shelley Comments On Being Pulled From Hard To Kill

In a video published by Impact Wrestling, Alex Shelley commented on being pulled from the Hard to Kill PPV event:

“There are certain things in life that are just out of our control and unfortunately, my ability to compete at Hard To Kill has been dropped into that bucket. So—I owe an apology to Chris Sabin, I owe one to Rich Swann, and I owe one to the fans.

I owe a receipt to the Good Brothers and Kenny Omega. I don’t like getting beat up by you, but I’ve accepted that that’s happened multiple times, and I was looking forward to returning the favor. So, you will get that in the mail, you will keep the yellow copy.

I assure everyone out there—I do not have COVID. I am not orthopedically injured, but in the interest of safety, my situation is a very complex one. I put that first, as does IMPACT management, and they are doing the utmost in terms of precautions to make sure that nobody is at risk at Hard To Kill, or going forward. However, as a transient figure in pro wrestling, I promise you that I’ll be back in IMPACT. You can count on that.”