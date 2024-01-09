Alex Shelley Had Several Contract Offers From Different Companies Before COVID-19

TNA World Champion Alex Shelley recently spoke with WrestlingNews.co on a number of topics including how he had several contract offers from different companies in the entertainment industry before COVID-19 happened.

Shelley said, “I just did what I had to do. At the time, pre-COVID, I was offered contracts from multiple companies and I probably would have signed one of them, but COVID happened. When I saw the entertainment industry take a hit, a pretty brutal hit, I thought this would be a poor time for me to put all my eggs in the entertainment basket. So I was working as a physical therapy clinician at the time, and a lot of people needed help, that’s for sure. So our clinic stayed open throughout the pandemic. I worked all throughout the pandemic, and as regulations changed, as the COVID situation changed, my company basically mandated that we got vaccinated, but that was gonna take a period of time, and I had to cancel wrestling bookings because of that. It broke my heart to do so, but physical therapy was my livelihood, and I had patients to take care of, and I did what I had to do. So COVID was strange times for everybody.”

You can check out Shelley’s comments in the video below.



