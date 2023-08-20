Alex Shelley Misses Wrestling The Young Bucks, Wants To Work With FTR

Alex Shelley recently appeared as a guest on the Battleground podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the IMPACT World Champion spoke about his love for tag-team wrestling, wanting to work with FTR and missing working with The Young Bucks.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On his love for tag-team wrestling: “Anytime I can be in a TimeSplitters match, or Machine Guns match or a Time Machine match that’s, that’s a treat. But with the schedule as it is right now and IMPACT kind of spreading its wings and branching out because we have the UK tour coming up, and I think there’s going to be more international shows coming forth in the next year. It’s just a matter of finding the time to do it.”

On how he misses wrestling The Young Bucks: “I miss wrestling [The Young Bucks.] They’re my favorite tag team to wrestle. The Bucks at one point, I remember 2016, I think, they called me their best opponent. I was really taken by that, but I think it’s true. Our chemistry, it was just awesome.”

On how he wants to work with FTR: “FTR, of course, I’d love to wrestle those guys, just because Jim Cornette helped basically finesse The Machine Guns or kind of finish us off, and I think they’d probably appreciate a lot of the things we learned from him. So there are so many great teams out there. Yeah, just a matter of finding the time to do it.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.