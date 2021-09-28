Alex Shelley Speaks On His Time At WWE NXT and Praises The Brand

Alex Shelley recently spoke with Fightful Select for an upcoming interview and had praise for WWE NXT when asked about his time there.

Shelley worked two NXT live events and a NXT TV taping in January 2020. He teamed with Kushida for two live event wins over Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler, but then loss to The Grizzled Young Veterans in a Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic match on January 15, 2020.

Shelley said he preferred to not disclose why or why not he ended up on a full-time NXT contract, but said he loved his time with the brand, and that he’s never been treated in a more professional manner than when he was there.

Shelley also noted that WWE treats their wrestlers like pro athletes.