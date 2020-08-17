Alex Shelley Reveals Several Upcoming Impact Wrestling Debuts On Xplosion

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Impact Wrestling Superstar Alex Shelley took to Twitter on Sunday, revealing several names that will be debuting for Impact Wrestling during some upcoming episodes of Xplosion. He confirmed that Benjamin Carter, Lee Moriarty, and Tre Lamar will all be debuting on Xplosion shortly:

Benjamin Carter graduated from Seth Rollins’ Black and Brave Wrestling Academy, while Moriarty has worked for companies like GCW, Beyond Wrestling, PWX, and AIW. GCW has also seen Lamar before; he has additionally made appearances for Warrior Wrestling and Black Label Pro.

