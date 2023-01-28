Exclusive: Alex Taylor Opens Up About His NWA Debut, What’s Next for Him, Working With Dirty Dango and JTG

In an exclusive interview with PWMania.com’s Scott Mitchell (@ScottsScoop44), NWA star Alex Taylor sits down to talk about his time in the NWA so far, the Ill Begotten, the Championship Series, and so much more.

Alex Taylor debuted for the NWA back in late 2021, when he faced Homicide. “It was a huge deal to me to be able to debut in the NWA,” Taylor tells PW Mania. “It felt like a lot of hard work had finally paid off, and to get that opportunity is sweet.”

Taylor quickly was thrown into the deep end as he matched up with Homicide early in his NWA career. “You kind of get jaded at some point in this business,” says Taylor. “You see the matches and you go out and do it. However, when I saw the sheet and saw I was facing Homicide, it was crazy to see. The nerves came up, but I held my own and it was a lot of fun.”

Shortly after he got to the NWA, Taylor joined the Ill Begotten. “They threw me in there with the Goof Troop of Captain Yuma, and Rush Freeman,” states Taylor. “It was what it was. It was a good foot in the door. We kicked Captain Yuma to the curb, and we brought in Plunkett.”

Taylor credited Plunkett as not only being one of the best professional wrestlers from the state of Tennessee but said he is also one of the best in the world. “Then we cut the fat with Freeman,” says Taylor. “We got him out of there. We brought Danny Dealz in, and no we are running the show.”

In 2022, the Ill Begotten got the opportunity to participate in the historic Crockett Cup. They would come up just short in the first round against another legendary team, The Commonwealth. “That was pretty incredible,” says Taylor. “To share a ring with Doug Williams and Harry Smith, those are some big guys. They look big on television, but when you’re across the ring from them, it’s something.”

The Ill Begotten has gotten the opportunity to work with some of the best tag teams that the NWA has to offer, including the Dirty Sexy Boys, and The Fixers. “We held our own with all of them,” states Taylor. “I think it just proves we are one of the best there.”

“The Fixers have a terrible body odor,” states Taylor. “I don’t know how they’re still the champions. If they can get passed The Country Gentlemen in Knoxville, I think the Ill Begotten will take those titles from them down the line.”

The Dirty Sexy Boys consisted of JTG and Dirty Dango. “Dirty Dango and JTG are two guys who are at the top of their game,” says Taylor. “You don’t get much better than them. I always enjoyed working with them and I miss Dango. Any time JTG wants to lock them up again, I’m ready.”

Alex Taylor Participates in the Championship Series

Recently, Taylor has been continuing to make a name for himself by participating in the Championship Series. Taylor defeated Luke Hawx in the first round, and PJ Hawx in the second to advance to the finals which take place later this month.

“Those were two very similar guys, with very different styles,” says Taylor. “Nobody hits harder than Luke. But I got hit, and I just got right back up. There’s nobody more technical than PJ, and TECHNICALLY, I won. That’s all that matters at the end of the day.”

Taylor was chosen to be a part of Team Rock N’ Roll in the finals as they get ready to take on Team Tyrus. Taylor is confident in his chances of winning this thing. “Kerry and Ricky got us ready and we did a lot of game planning,” says Taylor. “We are going to take out Team Tyrus and get those title shots.”

What’s Next for Alex Taylor?

Right now, Taylor’s immediate goal is to win the Championship Series and get title shots. “I think Ill Begotten may go after the World Tag Team Titles, maybe even the United States Tag Team Titles,” says Taylor. “I don’t know, and I’m not going to lay my hand out here for everyone to see. Kerry is walking around with that Junior Heavyweight Title. I may turn on my own captain and take his title. Stay tuned.”

You can find Alex Taylor on Twitter and Instagram.

He also has merch for sale here.