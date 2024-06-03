Alexa Bliss Addresses Concerns Raised By Fans Amid WWE Hiatus

Alexa Bliss’s recent social media post caused concern among her fans.

Bliss has been absent from WWE television for more than a year, having last appeared after the Royal Rumble in January 2023. She lost to then-Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, but she hoped to return and team up with the late Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy.

Wyatt was removed from television due to heart problems in March of that year, and he died later that year from a heart attack. Bliss also got pregnant and gave birth to her first child. She previously stated that she plans to return to the ring.

As seen below, Bliss recently posted a photo of herself wearing a bandage over her nose, raising concerns among fans that she had sustained an injury. She took to Twitter to dismiss the concern.