Alexa Bliss Addresses Fan Criticism About the Women’s MITB Ladder Match

This year, Liv Morgan defeated Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Lacey Evans, Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch to win the WWE women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Later that evening, she cashed in the briefcase to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion.

During the match, a few parts were botched, and fans criticized the stars involved on social media. After making some poor moves during the match, some fans even demanded that Shotzi be fired.

In response to criticism from fans, Bliss told Metro Online that everyone felt secure and had a great time.

“Everyone felt good, we’re all safe – which is what’s important. It was a chaotic day from start to finish. We all got through it, we all had fun. We were all really happy for Liv – it’s her time. It’s long overdue.”

Bliss said that there are three things she cares about at the end of the match – is everyone safe? Did everyone have fun? Did the crowd react? – and that’s exactly what happened.

“Nobody got hurt. We all had a blast, and the Vegas crowd was HotHotHot! I felt on top of the world after that match and was so excited to finally have my first hardcore match in over a year. I wouldn’t have done anything I didn’t practice or thought I couldn’t do safely. But I’m not a wrestle robot, I’m human and slips happen, especially in a chaotic, unpredictable ladder match.”

Following the criticism, Shotzi deactivated her Twitter account.