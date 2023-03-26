Alexa Bliss Addresses Her WrestleMania 39 Status

Alexa Bliss has stated that she will attend WrestleMania 39, but it is unclear whether she will be used by WWE.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Bliss has been on away from WWE TV since losing to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at the WWE Royal Rumble in January. She announced on Wednesday that she had skin cancer removed, but she did not say when she would return to the ring. You can learn more about the diagnosis and procedure by clicking here. That same night, Bliss was unmasked on FOX’s The Masked Singer, as seen by clicking here.

Bliss posted an update on Twitter today, showing how her stitches are healing. The photos from Twitter are shown below. Bliss discussed her recovery time with Mike Joest of Cinemablend.

“Oh it’s short. Like, I got my stitches, I don’t know if you can see my stitches right here. Those come out in a week,” she said.

Bliss said the stitches will be removed in time for WrestleMania 39. Bliss was then asked if she would be attending WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

“I will be in L.A. for WrestleMania,” she confirmed. “I will be at the arena. Who knows what that leads to? Because, you know, in WWE, you never know what’s going to happen. It’s the company where you always expect the unexpected. We’ll have to see.”

The following is Bliss’ aforementioned tweet: