Alexa Bliss Addresses Negative Feedback That Her Playground Segments Received

Alexa Bliss spoke on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast about her Playground segments from 2021 and the criticism she got for them.

Bliss said:

“With anything with the playground Alexa and Lilly stuff, there were so many negative comments from the day I started until even now. People just hate on it so much. But when I was in that persona, I didn’t care because I was having so much fun. People were invested because they were buying Lilly dolls. Girls were dressing up as dark Alexa – guys and girls. That’s what I pay attention to. I don’t pay attention a lot to the negative comments on wrestling Twitter because I feel like you go to Twitter sometimes when you’re looking to read negative stuff. I feel like 90 percent of it is negative. With that persona, with dark Alexa, no because I was having so much fun and knew where I was going with it and my vision. I was having fun being entertained by it and the fact that it would resonate with children so much is what made me not pay attention to the negativity online.”

You can listen to the podcast below: