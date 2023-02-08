Alexa Bliss Addresses Reports About Her WWE Status Following the Royal Rumble

Social media can be a positive place for wrestlers to interact with their fans, but it can also be a negative place. Wrestlers, in particular, have discovered firsthand how toxic Twitter can be. While some wrestlers simply stop using the platform, others take a break from it.

Alexa Bliss is constantly dealing with trolls and haters. That can be overwhelming for some people, as Bliss recently mentioned.

As previously stated, Bliss is taking a break from WWE. The company was aware of it prior to the Royal Rumble, where she was defeated by Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.

WWE has been teasing that Bliss will team up with Uncle Howdy/Bray Wyatt in recent weeks, including after the Royal Rumble match, with a video showing a playground and Howdy.

Following this report, Bliss took to Twitter to share comments made by fans about her. She added that one should not believe everything they read.

Bliss was quick to address the report as she wrote via Twitter, “Don’t believe things you read. Unless it comes directly from me…it’s not real lol.”

Alexa also tweeted the following about fan reactions to the rumor:

“‘Good shes boring anyway’

‘Hopefully she’s gone for good’

‘She doesn’t care anymore’

Y’all don’t know what you’re even talking about. #StayToxicMyFriends”