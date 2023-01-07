Alexa Bliss and Austin Theory Segments Confirmed for Monday’s WWE RAW

Alexa Bliss has been officially announced for Monday’s WWE RAW.

Bliss will be on Monday’s episode of RAW to explain why she attacked RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair last week, dropping her onto the steel ring steps with two DDTs. The match was called off due to Bliss snapping when she became distracted by two men in the crowd wearing Uncle Howdy masks. Bray Wyatt’s logo flashed on the screen as well, putting Bliss in a trance as she attacked a referee, then Belair.

WWE noted in their announcement, “In the wake of a shocking and brutal attack on the Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss will explains her brutal actions from this past week on the red brand. Don’t miss Raw, this Monday at 8/7 C on USA.”

WWE has also hinted that we will learn what happens next for WWE United States Champion Austin Theory on RAW. He won the match against Seth Rollins on Monday.

WWE wrote, “After a controversial victory over Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins last week, see what awaits the reigning United States Champion in 2023!” “Don’t miss all of Raw’s action this Monday at 8/7 C on USA.”

The following is a promo for Monday’s WWE RAW from Birmingham’s Legacy Arena: