Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman Comment On Bray Wyatt Being Released From WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE announced on Saturday that Bray Wyatt was released by the company.
Alexa Bliss, who was aligned with Wyatt on television, commented on his release:
I really am at a loss for words… thank you so much Windham for everything you’ve done for this company. The most fun I’ve had is working with you. Such an amazing talent & the most kind person. I’m just in shock. https://t.co/Nz0KxkhWxP
— Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) July 31, 2021
Brother I’m waiting!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/7UOA8N8XgT
— Adam Scherr (@Adamscherr99) July 31, 2021