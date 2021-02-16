Alexa Bliss And Charlotte Announced For Punky Brewster Episode

WWE and Peacock have officially announced that Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss will be appearing on the upcoming “Punky Brewster” reboot. We noted back in December that Bliss and Flair had been in Los Angeles to film for the series, while WWE Hall of Famer & Producer D-Von Dudley helped with producing and stunt choreography. Now the appearance has been confirmed for the series.

The Punky Brewster reboot will premiere on Peacock on Thursday, February 25. All 10 episodes of season 1 will be available that debut. Soleil Moon Frye of the original Punky Brewster series is set to star on the show, along with Cherie Johnson, Ami Foster, Quinn Copeland and others.

A few photos can be seen below-