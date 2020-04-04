Alexa Bliss And Nikki Cross Win Tag Team Championships At Wrestlemania 36

Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss defeated Asuka and Kairi Sane to become the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions on Night One of WrestleMania 36.
This is the second reign for Cross and Bliss with the titles. The Kabuki Warriors won the titles back at Hell In a Cell in October, by defeating Cross and Bliss.
Below are a few shots from tonight’s opening match at the empty WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL:
HUG FOR GOOD LUCK! #WrestleMania @NikkiCrossWWE @AlexaBliss_WWE pic.twitter.com/QhMDLZSTV0
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 4, 2020
THE GEAR. THE PAGEANTRY. THE #KABUKIWARRIORS. #WrestleMania @KairiSaneWWE @WWEAsuka pic.twitter.com/08zwA7vVzU
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2020
When @WWEAsuka starts dancing, you things are going well for the #KabukiWarriors! #WrestleMania @AlexaBliss_WWE @KairiSaneWWE pic.twitter.com/YfZz0KKWCx
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 4, 2020
NIKKI'S FEELIN' IT!!! #WrestleMania @NikkiCrossWWE pic.twitter.com/QwrgeSTFgp
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 4, 2020
Completely UNHINGED, @NikkiCrossWWE wants to win the @WWE #WomensTagTitles for her and her bestie @AlexaBliss_WWE! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/2zOcKhsP6X
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2020
OUT. OF. NOWHERE.@KairiSaneWWE just did THAT, you guys! ⚓⚓⚓#WrestleMania @NikkiCrossWWE @WWEAsuka pic.twitter.com/OZQe1gMFvb
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2020
…and this too! @KairiSaneWWE #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Qf1YizZWdy
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2020
PURE EMOTION.
We have NEW @WWE Women's #TagTeamChampions, and their names are @AlexaBliss_WWE & @NikkiCrossWWE! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/TZIFqrMqnA
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2020