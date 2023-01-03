Alexa Bliss – Bray Wyatt Teases Continue on WWE RAW as She Snaps Again

Something strange is happening to Alexa Bliss.

Bliss challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship this week on WWE RAW, but the match fell apart, and Bliss cost herself the title.

Toward the end of the match, Bliss went outside to continue her attack on Belair, but a two mysterious men with a masks on their face appeared. Bliss stepped back and returned to the ring as mysterious images flashed on the big screen before attacking the referee.

Bliss continued to attack Belair at ringside, finishing with a DDT on the steel steps while the camera panned in close to show Belair bleeding from her mouth. They showed Belair walking to the back and refusing help after the break. The announcers stated that she was being evaluated backstage.

This is the latest tease for Bliss, as it is expected that she will re-align with Bray Wyatt.

Click here for WWE RAW results. Here are some clips from the match: