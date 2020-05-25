Alexa Bliss Calls Out Popular Wrestling YouTube Podcaster

WWE star Alexa Bliss responded to negative comments made about her by podcast host JD From NY. JD, who has 117,000 YouTube subscribers, criticized Bliss and a fan sent Bliss the video:

JD and only JD can correlate sex with Alexa Bliss with her in ring work. My god what a take. pic.twitter.com/ni6fRaiQ1p — JDfromNYsburner (@GayD206) May 14, 2020

Normally I ignore his ignorance Bc all he wants is to be recognized by bashing me… but ex freaking scuse me sir??? … HOW DARE YOU discredit my work in such a disgraceful way. #WhatAClassAct https://t.co/0B6EByVSjl — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) May 25, 2020

He’s been blocked forever on my end. He’s Just one of those people who talks crap behind a microphone while waiting In line for pics at Axxess https://t.co/6r7viH5ipt — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) May 25, 2020