Alexa Bliss Comments On Criticism Of Her WWE Booking

Ever since Alexa Bliss was first paired with Bray Wyatt and then separated herself from the former WWE star by portraying a similar character, she has received criticism.

A fan tweeted, “And now she plays w a doll. Great booking.”

Bliss fired back with, “Yep! I Sure do! & Lilly is available on @WWEShop !! Well… when she’s back in stock. Keeps selling out… darn.”.