Alexa Bliss Comments On Her New WWE Theme Song

Alexa Bliss debuted her new theme song on last night’s WWE RAW and has received strong positive feedback on social media for the change.

You can hear the new theme below.

Bliss took to Twitter and posted the following lyrics from the song:

“you’re mad you can’t control someone like me

you get so weak when you let me be.

you get smaller till you fade

it’s not my fault what you became.

I’m something twisted

but you’re insane.

Stand up, shut up & fight me” [sign of the horns emoji] [heart emoji]

One fan said they can’t wait for WWE Music to release the single. Bliss responded, “The whole song itself is pretty awesome – not gonna lie [heart emoji]”

Bliss returned to RAW last week and defeated Sonya Deville in a squash match. She defeated Deville again on last night’s show.

Stay tuned for more on Bliss. You can see the related tweets and footage from RAW below:

“you’re mad you can’t control someone like me

you get so weak when you let me be.

you get smaller till you fade

it’s not my fault what you became.

I’m something twisted

but you’re insane.

Stand up, shut up & fight me” 🤘🏻🖤 — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) May 17, 2022