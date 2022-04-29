Alexa Bliss Comments On Her WWE Status

It was recently reported that WWE has a “complete lack of creative direction” for Alexa Bliss.

While speaking with Adam Glyn, Alexa joked that she would like to go on more honeymoons with her husband but said it was time to get back to work. Alexa said “hopefully soon” in response to a question about when she’ll be returning to WWE television. Alexa added that she’s “just waiting on the call” and has been “ready to go since before Saudi Arabia.”

Alexa answered some other questions including one about a dream opponent and Trish Stratus was her response. You can check out the video below: