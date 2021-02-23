Alexa Bliss Comments On Randy Orton After Choking Angle

Alexa Bliss took to Twitter last night and commented on the Randy Orton angle that saw the former WWE Champion choke on some sort of black liquid while addressing Bliss and her recent pentagram promo from last week. After a reply of the controversial Bliss promo from last week, Orton coughed and then started throwing up the thick, black liquid. He stumbled around and then hurried away to end the segment.

Bliss asked on Twitter, “You ok Randy….?”

It’s believed that the recent Bliss vs. Orton feud will lead to the return of “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt for a WrestleMania 37 match against Orton. The Fiend has not been seen since Orton set him on fire at WWE TLC in December, and this was acknowledged in Orton’s promo last night.

