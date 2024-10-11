Alexa Bliss Comments On WWE Return

A former WWE Superstar will be returning.

At some point.

Alexa Bliss took to her Instagram Stories today to give her fans an update on her status with WWE.

“For all of the questions in my comments,” Bliss began. “Yes, I will be returning.”

She added, “But for now, please enjoy my current content :).”

Bliss has been on the sidelines from WWE since losing at the 2023 Royal Rumble, where a tease of another alliance with Uncle Howdy was made. She has been rumored to join The Wyatt Sicks in recent weeks.