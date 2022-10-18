Alexa Bliss Continues to Warn Fans of Fake Accounts of Her

Alexa Bliss has taken to social media to warn fans not to fall for fake accounts impersonating the WWE Superstar.

Bliss is currently one of WWE’s most popular stars, with 1.8 million Twitter followers and 5.9 million Instagram followers.

Bliss warned fans in a tweet about the dangers of online impersonators who request gift cards, which are much more difficult to track down.

She said, “I hate that I have to KEEP saying this. I only have ONE acct on Twitter, IG & Tik Tok. I DO NOT talk to people on google hangouts or any “perosnal pages” or “perosnal #” if you think you are talking to me I PROMISE YOU you are not. & I would never ask for $ or gift cards.”

This is not the first time Bliss has issued this warning, as she has previously urged fans to report accounts impersonating her.

Earlier this year, Bliss told fans that falling for scams does not justify sending death threats to her or her husband, Ryan Cabrera.