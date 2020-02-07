Alexa Bliss Dating Ryan Cabrera?

Alexa Bliss is reportedly dating singer Ryan Cabrera, according to TMZ.

Cabrera is apparently friends with several WWE Superstars. He’s also good friends with The Miz, and often appears on the “Miz & Mrs.” show.

Cabrera and Bliss reportedly met back in October at the SmackDown on FOX premiere in Los Angeles. TMZ notes that The Miz played matchmaker while everyone was hanging out backstage.

The two apparently hit it off immediately because they were spotted together in Chicago a few weeks later as Bliss was in town for WWE Survivor Series and Cabrera was in town for a concert. They were then spotted together in St. Louis for New Year’s Eve. They attended the Grammy Awards last month, where they posted for several photos together, and they recently visited Disneyland with friends.

TMZ said they reached out to reps for both starts, but received nothing back. Bliss previously dated RAW Tag Team Champion Buddy Murphy.

Below are a few photos of the happy couple together:

Alexa Bliss was with Ryan Cabrera for New Years apparently pic.twitter.com/SYSBsVUBvE — MissBlisscolombianFAN (@AlexablissC) January 2, 2020

Alexa Bliss at the Grammy gift lounge. Oh, and Ryan Cabrera was there too. pic.twitter.com/9VFuYn6bnS — nick has no valentine (@FearlessRiOT) January 24, 2020