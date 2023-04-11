Alexa Bliss Directs Message To “Keyboard Warriors” That Target Her On Social Media

Since her defeat at the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE, when she revealed that she underwent treatment for basal cell carcinoma on her face, Alexa Bliss has not appeared on WWE television.

After receiving threatening messages, including death threats, Bliss once made her Twitter account private. She had a new message for “keyboard warriors” who target her on Monday night.

“I want to know how people who are keyboard warriors think I react to seeing their tweets … are they like “THIS WILL GET HER!” “TAKE THAT” 😂 I genuinely want to know … because they make me laugh 😂”

You can check out her complete tweet below: