Alexa Bliss Hints At WWE Comeback After Nearly Two Years Away

Multi-time WWE Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, who has been out of in-ring action for nearly two years, took to her official Twitter (X) account and teased a potential return to the company at some point down the road. Bliss also shared a photo of herself at the top of an entrance stage.

Bliss wrote, “Happy new year! Hope your 2025 is quite… blissful 😉”

Bliss last competed for WWE in January 2023, and she has been on the sidelines since, having her first child sometime within the past two years.

You can check out the posts below.