Alexa Bliss is Unsure of Where Her Character is at and is Still Attempting to Change

WWE star Alexa Bliss recently spoke with WWE Deutschland’s Sebastian Hackl for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, commented about having various personas while working for WWE.

Bliss said, “It is [strange], and that’s why I think about it a lot more recently because I don’t really know where I’m at right now when it comes to character-wise. So I think about like, ‘Man, I’ve been eight to nine different personas in my career.’ I can’t remember who told me but the secret they said to longevity was constantly be evolving. I tried to always evolve, and I am actually trying to even change from what I’m doing now.”

You can watch the complete interview below: