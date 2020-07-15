Alexa Bliss Joins Cameo For $399 Per Video, Philadelphia Bans All Large Gatherings Until 2021

– WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss has joined Cameo. Bliss took to Twitter on Tuesday, revealing that fans can get a personalized video shout-out for $399. She also noted that her pet pig, Larry-Steve, will also appear in the videos if fans request it.

Also on Cameo are Roman Reigns and Ryback ($250), Ric Flair ($500), Rey Mysterio and Bret Hart ($150), Jake Roberts ($140), Big E. ($125), and Kurt Angle, Matt Hardy, and DDP ($100).

If you want larry you’ll get Larry 😂 https://t.co/A3MOZRgiGK — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) July 15, 2020

– Philadelphia, PA announced on Tuesday that all large gatherings (50 or more people) are banned through at least February 2021. With the announcement, that obviously means there won’t be any wrestling events being held in the city: