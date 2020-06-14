Alexa Bliss Locks Twitter Account Due To Harassment

Alexa Bliss recently put her Twitter account on private due to harassing messages from wrestling fans. Bliss noted that someone has been trying to access her password since her account became private.
Bliss has also been dealing with negative comments from fans on Instagram:
Bliss sent out the following tweets in recent days:
If anyone in my followers has taken even the slightest part in the harassment of Alexa Bliss, you can get the hell out and you can do it right now.
I don't care whether or not you like her on TV character, Bliss is a strong, determined, talented and beautiful woman. #WWE pic.twitter.com/37CwLHZgMy
— Tom Colohue (@Colohue) June 13, 2020