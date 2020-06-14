Alexa Bliss Locks Twitter Account Due To Harassment

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Alexa Bliss recently put her Twitter account on private due to harassing messages from wrestling fans. Bliss noted that someone has been trying to access her password since her account became private.

Bliss has also been dealing with negative comments from fans on Instagram:

Bliss sent out the following tweets in recent days:

