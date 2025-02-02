Alexa Bliss Makes Surprise WWE Return In Royal Rumble

Alexa Bliss made her highly anticipated return in this year’s WWE Women’s Royal Rumble match on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN, entering the bout at #21.
As PWMania.com previously reported, Bliss was originally slated to return in mid-January, but stalled contract negotiations delayed those plans. Her surprise entrance was met with a massive pop from the crowd, as she made her way to the ring accompanied by the Lilly doll.
Click here for complete Royal Rumble results.
🚨 ALEXA BLISS IS BACK AT #21.#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/J6skHiikLt
— Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) February 1, 2025