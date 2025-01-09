Alexa Bliss Nearing WWE Return After Year-Long Absence

Alexa Bliss is edging closer to her long-awaited return to WWE television after being absent for over a year. Bliss was last seen on WWE programming following the Royal Rumble in January 2023, and since then, fans have eagerly anticipated her comeback.

In November, PWInsider.com reported that WWE had decided to hold off on Bliss’ return until 2025. Now, new details suggest that plans for her comeback are actively underway. According to WrestleVotes, Bliss’ return is imminent, with WWE’s creative team already integrating her into future storylines. Merchandise and promotional materials are also reportedly in development, signaling significant plans for the former Women’s Champion.

“The highly anticipated return of Alexa Bliss is on the horizon,” WrestleVotes stated. “Creative is reportedly working her into future plans, with merchandise and promotional materials already in development.”

While the exact timing of her return remains unclear, the Royal Rumble could serve as an ideal platform for Bliss to make a high-impact comeback. Fans will undoubtedly be watching closely to see when and how WWE chooses to reintroduce her into the fold.