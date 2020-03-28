Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross On Their Possible Wrestlemania Championship Match

This week’s WWE SmackDown on FOX saw Alexa Bliss defeat WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka in singles action as Michael Cole teased Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. The Kabuki Warriors for WrestleMania 36, as seen below.

Cross came out with Bliss and did commentary this week, but Kairi Sane was not used. Above is post-show video of Kayla Braxton asking Bliss and Cross what the SmackDown win means for them when it comes to the The Kabuki Warriors.

“We said they were hiding on RAW and that’s what we meant,” Bliss said. “Because they know if they were to challenge us, they would lose the Women’s Tag Team Championships, and we saw that tonight. When they answer the call, they lose.”

An emotional Cross danced around and added, “We are coming for those WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. We were the greatest WWE Tag Team Women’s Champions of all-time and we are getting those championships back because Alexa proved tonight that they are hiding from us and she just proved why they are hiding from us – because we will beat their nasty little bottoms, and get our championships back.”