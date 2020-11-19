Alexa Bliss On Embarrassing Championship Belt Moments, Nikki Cross, Ryan Cabrera, When Her WWE Contract Expires, & More

Maria Menounos’ “Better Together” podcast sent the following recap of their recent 2 part interview with Alexa Bliss:

IN TWO SEPARATE, JAW-DROPPING INTERVIEWS MARIA MENOUNOS GOT AN INSIDE LOOK AT THE LIFE AND LOVE OF ALEXA BLISS!

1st Interview (IG LIVE): https://www.instagram.com/tv/CHtB7f-iqXw/

2nd Interview (Better Together w/ Maria): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uu4lG9KDRjg

1st Interview: IG LIVE (AIRED TUESDAY)

FINALLY!! ALEXA BLISS REVEALS NEW JUICY DETAILS OF HER ELABORATE, ROMANTIC PROPOSAL TO RYAN CABRERA IN EXCLUSIVE PLAY-BY-PLAY!

On Maria’s IG Live, Alexa gave the play-by-play with juicy details from her fairytale engagement to Ryan Cabrera. The night started with Waffle House and Crazy Rich Asians, and continued to a night trip to Epcot followed by a surprise stay at Disney’s “Art Of Animation ” resort. The next day was spent at Disney’s exclusive venue Club 33 (her first time there), followed by a trip to the Mexico pavilion at Epcot! After leaving the pavilion, Alexa walked outside to see an empty park, tons of flowers, music, dancing, and an original song written by Ryan. According to her, at this point, “he just starts shaking and trembling!” And he said, “I’ve waited 38 years to do this,” and that’s when she lost it! Then he proposed, and of course she said yes! What a DAY!

RYAN CABRERA TOLD ALEXA HE WAS GOING TO MARRY HER “THE SECOND TIME THEY HUNG OUT!”

So, when we were just friends, right? We weren’t really together, together? The second time we ever hung out, he was just like, “I’m going to marry you one day,” and I was like, “ok…” and he was like, “I’m usually right about these things.”

WTF?! ALEXA BLISS AND RYAN CABRERA WRITE EACH OTHER LOVE NOTES ON THE TOILET!?

“We’re that cheesy couple who sits on the toilet and writes love notes to each other!”

ALEXA BLISS REVALS THE MOST EMBARRASSING THING ABOUT BEING A MULTI-TITLE-HOLDING CHAMPION?

“The RAW WC, and the SM WC, they’re bulkier than the tag team champions. It’s so embarrassing. You know how it is. When you go through TSA and it lights your bag up like a Christmas tree? And you open the bag. And they SHOW everyone. And then there was a time when my bag didn’t fit in the overhead compartment, and I have to have the title on my lap during the flight! So after that moment I started carrying a Betsy Johnson backpack that the title perfectly fits in.”

WOULD ALEXA BLISS WRESTLE HER HERO, TRISH STRATUS?

“Never say never! People always come back or show. I’d love to have a tag team, or wrestler against her, I’d definitely be down!”

A VISIT FROM ALEXA’S GUARDIAN ANGEL AND HER EUROPEAN UBER MIRACLE!

“During a crazy tip to Madrid, Alexa LOST her luggage, lost her wallet and passport IN an Uber, and in a teary, frenzied search for help, she was ASKED by a kind passerby what was wrong. The twist? “A saint of a woman asked me if I was OK, and I explained what happened, and she said, ‘Oh, my cousin works for corporate at Uber!’ 5 minutes later, they had contacted the driver who drove back and brought her stuff!

ALEXA BILLS ON HER EX-FRIEND NIKKI CROSS.

“Here’s my thing with friendships. Nikki and I, we’ve been friends for quite a bit now. And you know how friends are. They fight, they make up, they fight, they make up. Last night was a fight, so we’ll see what happens after that.”

2nd Interview: Better Together (Aired Today)

HUMBLE BEGINNINGS! THE SHOCKING PLACE WHERE ALEXA BLISS GREW UP!

“I watched my family go from living in the attic of my Grandma’s hair salon to my family being a successful man. That doesn’t just happen with luck. He didn’t graduate high school.”

AFTER LIVING A COAST AWAY, RYAN CABRERA MOVING IN WITH NEW FIANCE ALEXA BLISS!

“So, this week, actually, his stuff is on a truck to Orlando, which is fun! It’s going to be a fun little adventure.We’ve been going back and forth.”

WHICH THROWBACK ’90s KIDS SHOWS DOES ALEXA BLISS WATCHES KIDS TO GET IN CHARACTER FIREFLY FUNHOUSE.

“I was watching The Big Comfy Couch. I rewatched this sing-a-long called Sing A Long With Silly Wen. But she used to wear the pig tales, and so did the girl from the big comfy couch. I’ve just been watching that, and Nick Jr, and I’ve been watching Blues Clues again.”

THE SHOCKING “NON”-WAY ALEXA BLISS USES HER GYM! (39:56)

“So, I have a gym, right. But, it’s currently being used to hang my laundry, for my clothes that can’t go in the dryer!”

A VERY COVID CABRERA HOLIDAY! ALEXA SHARES DETAILS HOLIDAY PLANS ABOUT HER IN-LAWS-TO-BE.

“We’re going to Dallas, this year, with his family!”

ARE ALEXA AND RYAN ON THE SAME PAGE ABOUT KIDS? THE ANSWER MAY SURPRISE YOU.

“We discussed we would see, you know, once my WWE contract is over, where we’re at. That’s in about 3, 3.5 years! He’s totally fine with that, like, “yeah, I’m good! I just don’t want to be 45 and having my first kid!”

WHAT!? ALEXA WAS WEARING HER RING THREE MONTHS BEFORE THE PROPOSAL AND DIDN’T EVEN KNOW IT?

“He was gutsy enough to have it on me. And so he has a collage of pictures of me wearing this said “satchel” with the ring on it and not knowing! I’m not a peeper. I’m just not.”