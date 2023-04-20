Alexa Bliss Publicly Criticizes Twitter For Implementing Change

Celebrities and other Twitter users began losing their checkmarks on Thursday, unless they subscribe to Twitter Blue, as the company phased out legacy verification.

Alexa Bliss is one of those who has spoken out about the situation.

She tweeted, “@Twitter – YOU are now responsible for Paying back the people who get scammed by a ‘verified’ Alexa bliss accounts … this one’s on you now. ✌️#DumbestThingEver”

You can check out her tweet below: