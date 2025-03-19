Alexa Bliss Pulled From WWE Appearance During WrestleMania 41 Weekend

Following her surprise return at the WWE Royal Rumble, Alexa Bliss has made only a handful of appearances on television, with her most recent match taking place in the Women’s Elimination Chamber bout. However, her absence from upcoming WWE events has sparked speculation among fans.

Bliss was originally scheduled to participate in WWE World during WrestleMania 41 weekend at the Las Vegas Convention Center from April 17th to 21st. However, Fanatic Events confirmed her cancellation in response to a fan inquiry, stating, “Regrettably, Alexa Bliss is no longer attending.”

Bliss has not publicly commented on her removal from the event, and WWE has not provided an official explanation. This has left fans wondering about her status for WrestleMania 41 and whether she will play a role in the show.